Steps on to ensure free flow of rainwater in areas where Metro Rail work is on: Minister

P.K. Sekarbabu says contractors have been instructed to expedite works so that these are completed within a month. Traffic diversions will be made, if necessary, to ease congestion

Published - July 20, 2024 12:33 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Taking stock: Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspecting the construction of alternative structures to enable flow of rainwater on Friday.

Taking stock: Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inspecting the construction of alternative structures to enable flow of rainwater on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chennai

Alternative arrangements to enable flow of rainwater in areas where construction works under the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) project are under way are expected to be implemented within a month, Minister for Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) P.K. Sekarbabu said here on Friday.

Contractors have been instructed to expedite the works, he told mediapersons after inspecting the progress of the works along with Mayor R. Priya, and CMRL and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) officials.

Denying claims that the CMRL had not obtained permission for constructions over the city’s storm-water drains, the Minister, who also holds the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments portfolio, said: “The CMRL has informed that rail works over storm-water drains will begin only after alternative arrangements [for rainwater flow] are made. For instance, at the Simpson subway in the Kolathur Assembly constituency, a pipe to divert the stormwater to a drain close to the railway tracks has been laid. Departments, including the Water Resources, Public Works, and Highways, and the GCC are coordinating in the metro rail work.”

“Near the Otteri Nullah canal, a track has to be laid for 250 metres. Hence, alternative structures — a two-metre-wide concrete pipe and a rainwater drainage system — are being built,” he said, adding that desilting of stormwater drains had begun in many areas. On challenges to traffic flow, he said that diversions would be made, if necessary, to ease congestion.

He further said that roads could not be laid during summer due to the Model Code of Conduct that was in place in view of the Lok Sabha election. “Barring a few, most of the works [road-laying] have been completed. The pending ones will be completed soon,” he told reporters.

