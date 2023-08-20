Steps needed to protect Narayanapuram Lake and remove silt bags left on drains

August 20, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

There is an urgent need to declare the Narayanapuram lake as a bird sanctuary and plant Barringtonia trees to save the hundreds of migratory birds taking shelter and also to prevent in the pollution of the water table. The need for saving the Narayanapuram Lake has become necessary due to the indiscriminate dumping of garbage is being done by the residents.

The Chennai Corporation along with the Water Resources department should be taking steps to prevent the dumping of garbage as also letting of sewage. The lake if desilted and cleaned would be helpful in recharging the water table in Pallikaranai as the locality which has become a popular residential locality has been merged with the Chennai Corporation.

M. Kasi Raju, Kovilambakkam

Response :

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the Narayanapuram lake is being closely monitored with surveillance cameras and regular patrolling to stop the release of sewage, particularly from lorries. Greater Chennai Corporation too has initiated measures to stop dumping of garbage and sewage discharge into the lake.

The channels bringing inflow into the lake and the surplus channels of the lake are also being improved. It cannot be declared as a wetland because it is a man-made lake, officials added.

Waste bags kept on SWD pose problems

The Chennai Corporation has started desilting of storm water drains in several streets of Velachery coming under Division 177. While the desilting of SWD is a welcome move, the contractors engaged in desilting work after removing the silt from the drain, collect it in bags and leave it for days. The dumping of the silt bags above the drains pose problems to the residents as motorists and pedestrians push the bags leading to the silt again falling into the drain making the desilting work ineffective. The residents of Velachery request the corporation officials to direct the contractors to remove the silt bags then and there.

S. Kumararaja, Secretary, Federation of Velachery Residents Welfare Association

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai@thehindu.co.in)

