‘Steps are on to make Vellore nutrition deficiency-free’

Importance to quality food and dietary practices must be given to prevent such trend

Special Correspondent VELLORE
September 08, 2022 00:09 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

G.V. Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, with Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar at the function organised by Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the need to include traditional food and dietary practices in daily meals for living a long and healthy life, Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar on Wednesday said steps were being taken to make Vellore the first nutrition deficiency-free district in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the National Nutrition Week celebrations organised by Naruvi Hospitals here, Ms. Sujatha said the rapid increase in prevalence of diabetes was mainly due to changing lifestyle and food. “Today, around 90% of pregnant women are nutrition deficient. Importance to quality food and dietary practices should be given to prevent such a trend,” the Mayor said.

Emphasising the need to replace chemical fertilizers with natural and organic manure for cultivation of food crops, G.V. Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, said usage of natural fertilizers would enable greater access to of healthy food for to people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In many developing and under-developed countries, food habits of people were causing various diseases, such as cardiac, gastro-enteric and skin ailments.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the occasion, Ms. Anandakumar gave away prizes to winners of a competition on creation of placards with effective and creative slogans to promote greater awareness of nutrition and its importance to human health. Naruvi Hospitals Executive Director, Paul Henry, Medical Superintendent Jacob Jose, General Manager Nithin Sampath and the Chief Operating Officer Manimaran were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app