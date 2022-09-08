‘Steps are on to make Vellore nutrition deficiency-free’

Importance to quality food and dietary practices must be given to prevent such trend

G.V. Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, with Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar at the function organised by Naruvi Hospitals in Vellore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Highlighting the need to include traditional food and dietary practices in daily meals for living a long and healthy life, Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar on Wednesday said steps were being taken to make Vellore the first nutrition deficiency-free district in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the National Nutrition Week celebrations organised by Naruvi Hospitals here, Ms. Sujatha said the rapid increase in prevalence of diabetes was mainly due to changing lifestyle and food. “Today, around 90% of pregnant women are nutrition deficient. Importance to quality food and dietary practices should be given to prevent such a trend,” the Mayor said.

Emphasising the need to replace chemical fertilizers with natural and organic manure for cultivation of food crops, G.V. Sampath, Chairman, Naruvi Hospitals, said usage of natural fertilizers would enable greater access to of healthy food for to people.

In many developing and under-developed countries, food habits of people were causing various diseases, such as cardiac, gastro-enteric and skin ailments.

On the occasion, Ms. Anandakumar gave away prizes to winners of a competition on creation of placards with effective and creative slogans to promote greater awareness of nutrition and its importance to human health. Naruvi Hospitals Executive Director, Paul Henry, Medical Superintendent Jacob Jose, General Manager Nithin Sampath and the Chief Operating Officer Manimaran were present.