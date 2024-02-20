Stephenson Lane, choking on dust and traffic, is in dire need of repair

February 20, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST

Road users are facing a tough time navigating Stephenson Lane in Vyasarpadi. The stretch, which connects Ganeshapuram and Melpatti Ponnappan Street, is battered and in need of immediate attention.

The ongoing work on constructing a flyover over the Ganeshapuram subway has led to significant traffic diversions for regular commuters. With Dr. Ambedkar College Road (leading from the subway) closed for traffic, many road-users ply through Stephenson Road (M.M. Garden)-Stephenson Lane to reach Melpatti Ponnappan Street.

‘State of neglect’

Though the badly damaged Stephenson Road was relaid recently, the adjoining Stephenson Lane has been left in a state of neglect.

Residents and regular road users were upset at the delay in repairing and relaying the road. The bumpy ride has made travelling tough for road users. “The stretch was in a bad shape following the heavy rain last year. It has almost been two years since the road was laid. The patchwork done earlier has worn out,” said Ravishankar, a regular road user. Sivakumar, a resident of 30 years, said motorists find it tough to ride on the worn-out surface. “There is a sunken manhole in the middle of the road that many motorists fail to notice. I keep covering the pit with twigs, but it is of little use. The road should be relaid immediately as motorists and other road-users struggle on a daily basis,” he said.

Damaged speed-hump

There are a few pits along the stretch and a damaged speed-breaker. Both residents and shopkeepers pointed out how the stretch has turned dusty. “We cannot stand on the roadside as vehicles kick up dust. Look at the layer of dust on the gates of the houses here,” Lalitha (name changed), a shopkeeper, said. Another shopkeeper said that instead of attending to this damaged stretch immediately, the Greater Chennai Corporation has taken up work on a nearby street. An officer of the Corporation said they will look into the issue.

