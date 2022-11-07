Stephenson Bridge to be inaugurated in January

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 21:31 IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation will inaugurate the Stephenson Bridge, linking Ambedkar Salai and Cooks Road, in January, said HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu.

Inspecting the bridge in the presence of Mayor Priya Rajan on Monday, Mr. Sekarbabu said 70% of the work had been completed. The work order for the bridge was issued in January 2021. Girder work in the bridge will be taken up shortly. The old bridge across Otteri Nullah was demolished for construction of the new bridge.

After the onset of the northeast monsoon, huge quantity of waste was trapped in the canal near the site. Work on clearing the waste will be taken up shortly.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu inspected the site and directed civic officials to clear waste from such areas to prevent flooding. As the next spell of rain is expected after November 9, the civic officials have been directed to improve preparedness in such areas to prevent flooding, said Mr. Sekarbabu.

