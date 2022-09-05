STEM labs to be set up in eight government schools

It is expected to benefit about 4,000 children

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 05, 2022 22:56 IST

To take the benefits of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) closer to children, eight government schools in and around Chennai will get STEM labs through a project initiated by Fiserv, a global company dealing in payments and financial services technology. The first lab was inaugurated at the Saidapet Government model higher secondary school in the city.

The project will benefit around 4,000 children in primary and secondary classes. The initiative focuses on designing and developing affordable curriculum-based STEM laboratories that enable concept visualisation, exploration, experimentation and an entirely innovative way of teaching and learning. The STEM labs in schools will be complemented by a mobile app called “Tutor Support” for the first year, and a Programme Management and Impact Assessment tool for quality control.

“Our communities are pools of limitless talent with the potential to produce the entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and innovators of the future. Through this project, we look to meaningfully impact and inspire these young minds, creating opportunities for growth and elevating the value of STEM education within our communities and society ,” said Srini Krish, President, Global Services at Fiserv.

The project is supported by the office of the Chief Education Officer, Chennai, and executed by Experifun through Fiserv’s corporate social responsibility partner United Way Mumbai.

Among the schools covered in the initiative include Government High School, M.K.B. Nagar; the Government Muslim Higher Secondary School, Tayar Sahib Station; the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Saidapet, and the Government Hobart Girls Higher Secondary School, Royapettah.

