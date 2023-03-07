Stella Maris organises finale of T.N. SDG Girls Championship

March 07, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Tuesday, the Stella Maris Sustainable Development Students Hub organised the ‘Grand Finale’ of the Tamil Nadu SDG Girls Championship 2022, an initiative to inspire young innovators to find solutions to local problems. The championship saw participation from 3,243 students across 108 colleges, with 16 teams qualifying for the Grand Finale.

The gold prize was won by Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College, the silver by Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, and the bronze by Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science. M. Wasima Begum, from Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College was presented the ‘Sustainability Guru’ award for mentoring the winning team. Prize money is sponsored by Startup TN for furthering and implementing their solutions.

Rebecca Devaprasad, faculty advisor, SMSD Students Hub, Stella Maris College, stated, “It is delightful watching such insightful and practical solutions coming from young students across the State.”

The judging panel consisted of Jebamalai Vinanchiarachi, senior economist and former principal advisor, United Nations, Sadhana Rajkumar, sparrow conservation activist, nutritionist diet and fitness consultant and Mageswar R., project lead, Startup TN and others.

The judges highlighted the power of India in the coming decades and the role of women in the Indian growth story.