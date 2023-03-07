ADVERTISEMENT

Stella Maris organises finale of T.N. SDG Girls Championship

March 07, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On Tuesday, the Stella Maris Sustainable Development Students Hub organised the ‘Grand Finale’ of the Tamil Nadu SDG Girls Championship 2022, an initiative to inspire young innovators to find solutions to local problems. The championship saw participation from 3,243 students across 108 colleges, with 16 teams qualifying for the Grand Finale.

The gold prize was won by Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College, the silver by Mepco Schlenk Engineering College, and the bronze by Kumaraguru College of Liberal Arts and Science. M. Wasima Begum, from Thassim Beevi Abdul Kader College was presented the ‘Sustainability Guru’ award for mentoring the winning team. Prize money is sponsored by Startup TN for furthering and implementing their solutions.

Rebecca Devaprasad, faculty advisor, SMSD Students Hub, Stella Maris College, stated, “It is delightful watching such insightful and practical solutions coming from young students across the State.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The judging panel consisted of Jebamalai Vinanchiarachi, senior economist and former principal advisor, United Nations, Sadhana Rajkumar, sparrow conservation activist, nutritionist diet and fitness consultant and Mageswar R., project lead, Startup TN and others.

The judges highlighted the power of India in the coming decades and the role of women in the Indian growth story.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US