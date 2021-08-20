Stella Maris College sociology dept. turns 50

CHENNAI

20 August 2021 04:52 IST

Ponmudi inaugurates the celebrations

The Department of Sociology of Stella Maris College has curated a two-day virtual “Made in India” platform to commemorate its golden jubilee this year. Sociologists and academicians will address students, faculty and alumni in the virtual mode.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, who inaugurated the celebration on Thursday, said the college had set an exemplary model to other institutions for allround development of women in academics, the NSS, NCC and YRC units. He spoke on employment-based education and the importance of an interdisciplinary approach in higher education.

College Principal Sr. Rosy Joseph said the discipline was among the foremost in social sciences and humanities for study and research.

Department head J. Maria Sasitha said the department, which has over 5,000 alumni, was launched in 1971. The department was the preferred choice among young women as it offered a variety of career opportunities, she said and added that industry summits, panel discussions, career symposia and other events would form part of the year-long celebration.