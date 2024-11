Stella Maris College on Wednesday organised an event, Entrepreneur Express, to promote entrepreneurship among students. The event was held as part of the institution’s Career Connect initiative.

In her inaugural address, P. Uma Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, TN-Rise Women Startup Council, highlighted how entrepreneurship steered economic growth. She provided insights into the resources and support systems available for budding women entrepreneurs under the TN Rise initiative.

