Stella Maris College, CAF hold conference on protection of children, adolescents

Stella Maris College and the Child and Adolescent Foundation India (CAF), an independent research organisation, jointly conducted a conference on “New Directions: Emerging Trends and Concerns in Child and Adolescent Education and Research in India” with a focus on the protection of children and adolescents in India.

“The conference attempts to showcase existing and emerging approaches by change‐makers, policymakers from the State and civil servants within the region with a focus on advocating inclusive development and shared prosperity of children and adolescents in society. This is an important opportunity to mobilise global and local action to achieve social equity and protection,” said Dr. Sr. Rosy Joseph, Principal and Secretary, Stella Maris College

A collaborative research project by the college and CAF India titled “Agarathi” was launched by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. In his inaugural address, the Minister spoke about the importance of education and research.

Speaking about their partnership with Stella Maris College, Dr. Mridula C Jobson, Director, Child and Adolescent Foundation (CAF), India, said that they hope to adopt best practices through rigorous research in collaboration with university partners, research firms and leading educators to identify and evaluate — at the levels of student, teacher and the institution — replicable practices that impact the course of learning and lifelong achievement.