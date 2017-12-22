Steel bollards come up on Spur Tank Road

You would have certainly come across this board — “Nadaipadhai Nadapatharke” (pavement is for walking) — in many parts of the city. That people have to be told that pavements are for walking reflects a sad state of affairs.

Besides installing these boards, Chennai Corporation is doing another thing to ensure pedestrian space is not usurped, especially by motorists.

The civic agency has been installing bollards. Earlier, it was granite bollards. Now, steel bollards are coming up on many roads, as part of the ongoing pavement renovation project. The Spur Tank Road, one of the “beneficiaries” of this project, has received steel bollards. Earlier, pavements on this road as well as the ones near the Spur Tank Road-Casa Major Road junction were relaid.

According to an official of the Bus Route Road department (Zone 5), the Spur Tank Road project cost ₹1.5 crores. “The work is in progress in other parts of Egmore zone, including Casa Major Road, Rukmani Lakshmipathi Salai, Langs Garden Road and Adithanar Salai,” he says.