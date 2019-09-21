Steel barricades enhance safety on Ambattur Industrial Estate Road

As a safety measure, the Tirumangalam traffic police has placed steel barricades on a three-km stretch of Ambattur Industrial Estate Main Road, between Collector Nagar traffic signal and Officers’ Colony tri-junction.

This has brought some relief to pedestrians and motorists.

This stretch is known for reckless driving and jaywalking.

This stretch is maintained by the State Highways Department and it should have rebuilt the median; but has been delaying taking up the work citing lack of funds.

The 60-feet Ambattur Industrial Estate Road is the main route for residents of more than two dozen streets including Vinakar Koil street, Gandhi street, Ambedkar street and Anna street to reach Anna Nagar, Thirumangalam, Padi, Kolathur and Poonamallee High (PH) Road via the Ambattur Estate Road. Further, the stretch also connects a number of neighbourhoods like Nolambur, Mogappair, Padi, Thirumangalam. It has many many residential quarters, commercial buildings, which include private hospitals; schools and other public utilities such as banks and petrol pumps.

“Earlier, the lack of a median on the stretch made it convenient for pedestrians to cross the stretch whereever they wanted, putting the safety of motorists at risk. Now, jaywalking has been checked. However, the construction of a concrete median will be the permanent solution,” says V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar West (Phase – II) Residents Welfare Association.

A few years ago, the State Highways officials kept discarded wooden logs, concrete slabs as median along the stretch to prevent motorists from jumping on the opposite lane before the traffic signal. But the attempt was unsuccessful as many motorists pushed these logs and took ‘U’ turn before the traffic signal.

Such sudden ‘U’ turns by motorists results in accidents, especially during rush hour.

Police said that they cannot monitor all motorists on the stretch, especially youngsters in their high-speed bikes. “We will try to install more such steel barricades along the stretch soon,” police sources say.