Steam locomotive heritage run planned to mark Independence Day

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 14, 2022 18:18 IST

EIR 21 will be operated between the Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations. | Photo Credit: File photo

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Ganesh will flagging off a Heritage Special Run of the oldest steam locomotive EIR 21 on Monday as part of the 75 th Independence Day celebrations.

The DRM will hoist the national flag and take the salute at the RPF Parade Ground, Ayanavaram and will flag of locomotive, which will be operation between the Egmore and Kodambakkam railway stations.

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway, as part of the Azadi Ki Amrit Mahotsav, organised ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ photo exhibition at major railway stations, including Chennai Central, Egmore, Beach, Tambaram, Arakkonam and Katpadi stations.

