Stealth guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy visits Chennai Port

February 16, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

INS Chennai, a stealth guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy which had thwarted a hijacking attempt on board the vessel MV Lila Norfolk off the Somalia Coast, visited Chennai on Friday. This warship has been patrolling in the Arabian Sea on anti-piracy operations, according to a press release.

Addressing the media, Captain Raghu R. Nair, Commanding Officer of INS Chennai, said, when the vessel was deployed about 300 miles north of MV Lila Norfolk, they came to know of the attempt, and one of their maritime reconnaissance aircraft was immediately dispatched. They also subsequently went over and offered assistance. “The vessel MV Lila Norfolk had been attacked by pirates and we were tasked with rendering it safe. The weather conditions were slightly difficult for both helicopter and port operations. Our marine commandos did an excellent job and we were able to render the vessel safe. There was a large number of Indian crew as well. The overall operations took a few hours,” he said.

Since the time of commissioning, there have been numerous calls for this ship, he added.

Rear Admiral Ravi Kumar Dhingra, the Flag Officer Commanding of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA) said, INS Sumitra, another Chennai-based ship has foiled two piracy attempts and it will return to the city soon.

The INS Chennai will head to Visakhapatnam to take part in the multinational exercise “MILAN 2024” from February 19 to Febaruary 24.