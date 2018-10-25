Steady rise in Speed Post traffic

With more corporates and government departments turning to Speed Post services, the Department of Posts has witnessed a steady increase in traffic and revenue in Chennai over the past two years.

The traffic of Speed Post articles has increased from 2.67 crore in 2016-17 to 3.28 crore in 2017-18 in Chennai. There was a rise of 23% in the number of Speed Posts booked during the previous fiscal. This bought in a revenue of ₹122 crore in Chennai. This service was being used more in city divisions than the semi-urban and rural areas of the Chennai city region. Bulk customers contribute to about 60% of the volume of Speed Posts booked in the city.

Officials of the postal department said banks, government departments, education institutions and large corporate firms are the major customers for this service and discounts are offered for both domestic and international posts.

J.T.Venkateswarulu, Postmaster General (Mails and Business Development) said measures are now being initiated to attract more retail customers. Speed Posts contribute to 15% of the total revenue of the postal department. “The counters in 19 post offices are being operated for additional hours. Moreover, people can book Speed Posts round-the-clock in National sorting hub, St.Thomas Mount and Anna Road Head Post Office,” he said. The department is also focussing on imparting training to marketing executives to provide better services. Postmen have also been instructed to pick up articles from customers’ doorsteps. As of now, complaints on tracking facility is only marginal, he added.

Citing performance audit report of Comptroller and Auditor General of India, R.Anand, Postmaster General, Chennai City Region, said the delivery performance of Speed Post was better than those of private couriers. Nearly 91% of the Speed Posts are delivered on the same day when the delivery post office receives the articles. The report said 99% of the Speed Post articles booked were delivered in cities compared to 92% of letters delivered by private couriers, he said. “We have instructed branch post offices in rural areas to start booking Speed Posts to increase traffic there. Some post offices like Park Town and Chennai GPO work till 9 p.m. during weekdays,” he said.