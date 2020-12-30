Steady flow of Krishna water boosts storage in city reservoirs

Poondi reservoir has received the highest quantum of water since 2011

The Water Resources Department is building storage in other city reservoirs as the waterbody in Poondi continues to get inflow from its catchment areas and from Krishna water released by Andhra Pradesh.

The shutters of Poondi reservoir, which remained open for about a month, were closed on Tuesday evening as the inflow from the catchment areas had decreased.

On Wednesday, the reservoir got inflow of 594 cusecs (cubic feet per second) and of this, nearly 70 cusecs were from catchment areas and the remaining from Andhra Pradesh.

The five reservoirs, including the newly formed one at Kannankottai Thervoykandigai, are filled to nearly 92% of their combined capacity of 11.75 tmcft. The department is diverting water from Poondi to other reservoirs, including Red Hills and Chembarambakkam, to shore up their storage to full level for city water distribution.

Officials said the reservoirs still had space for more water. For instance, the water level in Red Hills reservoir is at 20.5 feet and storage can be built to its full level of 21.2 feet.

“We expect Poondi reservoir to get inflow from catchment areas till Pongal. Unlike other reservoirs, the one in Poondi, built across Kosasthalaiyar river, has a large catchment area. It receives water from Andhra Pradesh and also Nandiyar. We plan to use the water for building storage and maintaining city water supply,” said an official.

Nearly 6 tmcft of water was discharged from Poondi reservoir between November 27 to Tuesday. However, half of the water was saved by diverting it to other waterbodies and check dams, officials added.

The Poondi reservoir has been continuously getting Krishna water since September 20. This was a significant lifeline to boost storage in reservoirs.

Officials said the Andhra Pradesh authorities had decreased discharge. But the Krishna water’s entry point in Tamil Nadu at Kandaleru-Poondi canal in Tiruvallur district had received 626 cusecs on Tuesday. “We have so far received 5.13 tmcft of Krishna water. This is the highest amount released in a single spell since 2011. We are assessing the water situation and plan to request them to stop discharge after all reservoirs attain full level,” said an official.

Tourist spots

As the major reservoirs are brimming with water after a gap of five years, people have been flocking to the lakes and the Tamaraipakkam check-dam. “Our staff members and police regulate the crowd. We cannot close movement over Satyamurthy Sagar dam, Poondi, as it links villages. We are taking steps to restrict visitors during the New Year and Pongal festival along with the district administration,” said an official.