Stayzilla's Yogendra Vasupal gets conditional bail

Twenty-eight days after being arrested on a complaint of cheating a Chennai-based ad agency, Yogendra Vasupal, co-founder of Chennai based homestay start-up Stayzilla, was on Tuesday granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court.
“The accused is granted bail on a condition to deposit ₹40 lakh to the account of the crime number in the Magistrate court,” Justice S. Baskaran said in his order.
On March 14, Mr. Vasupal was arrested based on a complaint from C.S. Aditya of Jigsaw Advertising and Solutions Private Limited for offences under Sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating), 506 (i) (Criminal Intimidation) of the IPC.
According to the complainant, Stayzilla failed to make payments for advertising services rendered by him since February 2016 and defrauded him of ₹1.69 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor