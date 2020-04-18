Staying at home, staying fit

“This is the kind of time we don’t want; and this is the kind of time we won’t get,” says Rekha Sudarsan, founder-member of Dream Runners, while seeking to place these incredible days in perspective.

Sticking to a routine, even a disrupted and much-altered one, is a way to keeping one’s sanity, continues Rekha, a practising psychologist.

For some, workouts and running mark the beginning of a day’s routine.

“The fitness regime that you follow can keep you sane. Following the lockdown, many members of Dream Runners tried out various permutations and combinations. Some had even tried spot-running. They have now settled down to a system,” explains Rekha, calling attention to how members of her running group have adapted to the changed reality and seem to be making the most of it.

She explains that on pre-set days every week, through a video-conferencing platform, Ranjini Gupta, strength and conditioning trainer and a marathon runner; and Ramya Giridhar, a yoga instructor who teaches runners yoga techniques adapted for them, conduct these sessions for members of Dream Runners.

“We are discovering so many exercises that we could not explore earlier due to lack of time. There are yoga variations that can be done with the wall as prop; or a book; or even the dupatta. If there is no rope to try out some of the variations, you can use the dupatta,” elaborates Rekha, suggesting that with the right attitude, people can make the most of the extra time that is now at their disposal.

Dream Runners has 10 chapters, each of them have their separate programmes organised on GoToMeeting, Teams or Zoom, says Rekha.

On whether outsiders are allowed access to any of the sessions run by the main section of Dream Runners, she says, “For now, we have not done it; we thought we might as well ask the chapters to join in. However, for any fitness-related resources, people can always visit dreamrunners.in”.

‘Meeting point’ for chapters

Neighbourhood chapters are to a running group, what fibrous roots are to a monocot. They spread its influence and nourish it.

The COVID-19 crisis has underlined this phenomenon, which is usually less than obvious, as neighbourhood running chapters check into cyberspace.

Following the lockdown, chapters of Chennai Runners are “training together” like never before, says V.P. Senthil Kumar, a key member of Chennai Runners.

“Through the week, sessions on strength training and stretching are handled by senior runners who are also trainers, on our professional Zoom account. Fitness gurus from outside also share their expertise, and these sessions are a big draw,” details Senthil Kumar.

The cross-pollination of initiatives among the chapters is the biggest gain from this system which members of various chapters had to first enter willy-nilly. Now, they are thoroughly enjoying it, he says, adding, “Chennai Runners has 18 chapters. Each chapter may be having its own challenge — one of them may be having a plank challenge, and another a squat challenge. With members of all chapters now connected through technology, higher adoption of these challenges is possible, and there is a situation where chapters learn from each other.”

Senthil Kumar points out that there are bound to be takeways from this period.

“After we see this COVID-19 crisis off and everything is well with the world, virtual runs can become popular. People run in their places, and they will receive eCertificates and eMedals for doing so,” he says.

“Outsiders can join the sessions; information about these are available on Chennai Runners’ Facebook page,” says Senthil Kumar. “On the question of data security relating to the Zoom platform, we have checked with the service provider, and they have given us a list of guidelines and a primer on how to use the features that are built-in to ensure security.”