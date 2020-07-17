‘Stay in touch with doctors to keep your ailment in check’

CHENNAI

17 July 2020 00:04 IST

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people without an opportunity to consult their doctor or go for tests to ensure their parameters are normal.

At an online consultation on Thursday, organised by the Tamil Nadu Gastroenterologist Trust, several patients consulted doctors about their problems.

The conversation was interesting with the specialists giving an overview of COVID-19 and then explaining how patients can take care of themselves. Is there a possibility of vaccines such as BCG preventing the infection? Can home remedies such as turmeric and milk really build immunity?

What exactly does the body do to fight the coronavirus? Why is it that some people do not respond to treatment while others with severe co-morbidities manage to survive the virus?

The doctors, K.R. Palaniswamy, V. Balasubramanian, Ashok Chacko, and P. Piramanayagan, took questions from patients, who were from other countries as well.

Several patients wanted advise for their specific problems, to which the doctors said they could call them personally over the phone and consult.

A patient wanted to know if Vitamin C could cause constipation. Dr. Balasubramanian said the best way to find out what worked or what did not is to avoid the item for 10 days and check the result.

Medications

Doctors uniformly said patients should continue the medication prescribed for their conditions.

They advised patients to be careful and cautious so as not to contract the infection.

Patients should keep their disease in control and avoid junk food.

At a time when periodic testing had been kept in abeyance, it is important to take utmost care of one’s health by regularly checking the usual parameters, the doctors advised.

Patients should remain in touch with the doctor over phone to avert crises, they said.