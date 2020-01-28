Chennai

Stay extended in case against Karti Chidambaram

The Madras High Court on Monday extended till February 12 the interim stay granted by it last week on all further proceedings pending against Sivaganga Member of Parliament Karti P. Chidambaram and his wife Srinidhi Karti Chidambaram before a special court for legislators in an alleged tax evasion case. Justice M. Sundar extended the stay since the pleadings in the case were incomplete.

