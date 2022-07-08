Statues of founding members of Vidyodaya School unveiled

The 1972 batch of the alumni celebrates its golden jubilee

Jayanthi, former IAS officer, and other alumni of the 1972 batch, at the unveiling of the statue of Elizabeth Sornam Appasamy, founder of the Vidyodaya School, in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

The golden jubilee of the alumni of the 1972 batch of Vidyodaya School in T. Nagar was only a precursor of things to come for the grand centenary celebration of the institution to be held from February next year. The golden jubilee of the alumni held on the school premises in T. Nagar on Friday was marked by the unveiling of the statues of Elizabeth Sornam Appasamy, founder of the school, and her daughter Vimala Mary Appasamy, who served as a headmistress and correspondent.

Jayanthi, retired IAS officer and chairman of the board of school management, said unveiling of the statues of the founders of the venerable institution was the best tribute to their foresight in promoting education of girls. Ms. Jayanthi said school days were supposed to be the happiest in one’s life even as the education inculcated by the institute stood students in good stead.

Resplendent Reminiscences, a souvenir, was released by Prabha Appasamy with the first copy received by Nandita Krishnan, correspondent of the school. She said the school management had planned to organise a series of events from February next year till February 2024 to commemorate the centenary year of the school.

Three teachers, including Vijayalakshmi (Mathematics), Saraswathi (Geography) and Victoria (Physical Trainer), were honoured at the function.

Retired IPS officer and member of the board of the school management Letika Saran was present.