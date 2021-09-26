Statue of Savithri Vaithi unveiled

A statue of Savithri Vaithi, who set up the Vishranthi Home for Aged and Destitute Women, was unveiled on recently in Palavakkam.

Savithri Vaithi passed away in October 2020. Her close associate and friend Kumudha Srinivasan was instrumental in installing the statue. Ms. Srinivasan spoke about the role of Savithri and how she set up this institution.

Padmashri awardees V.S. Natarajan, a renowned geriatrician and close associate of Savithri, and D.K. Srinivasan, from the Hindu Mission Hospital, were present.