Statue of architect P.S. Govind Rao unveiled in Chennai

A statue of architect P.S. Govind Rao was unveiled to mark his fourth ‘remembrance anniversary’ on Wednesday. His work included some of the major private hospitals in and around Chennai.

According to a press release, to his credit are the Andhra Mahila Sabha Hospital complex, Apollo Hospital, Apollo Cancer Hospital, Temple Towers, Temple Steps, Hotel Savera, Madras Medical Mission, SRMC, Porur and Frontier Lifeline.

Prathap C. Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals, K.M. Cherian, chairman and chief executive officer, Frontier Lifeline Hospitals and Thota Tharani, art director were present on the occasion.

Praveen Govind Rao, his son, said this statue was a way to pay tribute to his father. An artist and architect, he also released a book in memory of his father and showcased an art show as a tribute, at his residence in Poes Garden, as part of the event.

The work of P.S. Govind Rao included other forms of art including installation art in glass and stone. He was a leading architect particularly known for his scale work, and some of the large-scale buildings in the southern metropolises were conceived as free hand sketches by him before they went on to a drawing board, the release said.