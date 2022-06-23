Statistics Quiz on June 27

Special Correspondent June 23, 2022 21:13 IST

The nationwide quiz contest for college and university students as well as alumni will be held in Chennai at the Central Lecture Theatre (CLT), IIT Madras by the National Statistical Office (Field Operations Division), TNN Region, Chennai, on June 27 at 9.30 a.m. The quiz will be based on Official Statistics, Indian Economy and government policies.

With the spirit of involving students in celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the event is aimed at promoting awareness about official statistics and enlighten the young minds about various facets of the Indian Official Statistical System.

P.T. Subha, Deputy Director-General, Regional Office, NSO (FOD), Chennai, has encouraged wide participation of students from various colleges in the programme.

Vikram Kapur, Additional Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Department, will inaugurate the programme and the felicitation of winners will be done by V. Kamakoti, Director, IITM.

All participating students will be given certificates and the winning teams will get cash prizes. For details, call 9677209132 or 8802060008, and email fodro.chn1@gmail.com or ro.chn-fod@nic.in