ADVERTISEMENT

Stationery shop catches fire on Dhandeeswaram Main Road in Velachery

Updated - August 26, 2024 11:11 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Traffic was affected on Dhandeeswaram High Road and Gurunanak Road

The Hindu Bureau

TNFRS personnel putting out the fire at the building on Dhandeeswaram High Road in Velachery. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A major fire broke out at a stationery shop in Velachery on Monday. Major damage was averted as the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the spot and controlled the fire.

The two-storeyed complex is at the market on Dhandeeswaram Main Road, which is a very congested area. It houses New Latha Fancy Hall, a stationery shop, two eateries, a clothing store, and a bag shop. The police said the fire was noticed by the staff of the stationery shop around 10.30 a.m., and it soon started to spread. The police and TNFRS personnel quickly reached the spot and began operations to control the blaze. The occupants in the building were quickly evacuated.

Personnel from the Velachery, Medavakkam, Thirvanmiyur, and Saidapet fire stations were pressed into service. Traffic was affected on Dhandeeswaram Main Road and Gurunanak Road. Stationery, toys, and gift items were gutted in the fire.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US