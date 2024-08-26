Stationery shop catches fire on Dhandeeswaram Main Road in Velachery

A major fire broke out at a stationery shop in Velachery on Monday. Major damage was averted as the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the spot and controlled the fire.

The two-storeyed complex is at the market on Dhandeeswaram Main Road, which is a very congested area. It houses New Latha Fancy Hall, a stationery shop, two eateries, a clothing store, and a bag shop. The police said the fire was noticed by the staff of the stationery shop around 10.30 a.m., and it soon started to spread. The police and TNFRS personnel quickly reached the spot and began operations to control the blaze. The occupants in the building were quickly evacuated.

Personnel from the Velachery, Medavakkam, Thirvanmiyur, and Saidapet fire stations were pressed into service. Traffic was affected on Dhandeeswaram Main Road and Gurunanak Road. Stationery, toys, and gift items were gutted in the fire.