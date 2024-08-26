GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stationery shop catches fire on Dhandeeswaram Main Road in Velachery

Traffic was affected on Dhandeeswaram High Road and Gurunanak Road

Updated - August 26, 2024 11:11 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TNFRS personnel putting out the fire at the building on Dhandeeswaram High Road in Velachery.

TNFRS personnel putting out the fire at the building on Dhandeeswaram High Road in Velachery. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A major fire broke out at a stationery shop in Velachery on Monday. Major damage was averted as the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) reached the spot and controlled the fire.

The two-storeyed complex is at the market on Dhandeeswaram Main Road, which is a very congested area. It houses New Latha Fancy Hall, a stationery shop, two eateries, a clothing store, and a bag shop. The police said the fire was noticed by the staff of the stationery shop around 10.30 a.m., and it soon started to spread. The police and TNFRS personnel quickly reached the spot and began operations to control the blaze. The occupants in the building were quickly evacuated.

Personnel from the Velachery, Medavakkam, Thirvanmiyur, and Saidapet fire stations were pressed into service. Traffic was affected on Dhandeeswaram Main Road and Gurunanak Road. Stationery, toys, and gift items were gutted in the fire.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.