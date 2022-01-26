Station Service Road near Perungudi railway station turning into a dump

CHENNAI

26 January 2022 22:41 IST

The residents, especially walkers, say the corridor has become a health hazard

The Station Service Road between Velachery and Perungudi railway station has turned into a dump for construction debris and plastic waste. The dumping and burning of plastic waste has been causing nuisance to the residents, particularly walkers.

The delay in the culvert construction near Velachery railway station has left the work on Station Service Road, being developed by the Southern Railway, incomplete. However, illegal dumping of construction debris was rampant at the sites along the Station Service Road near the Perungudi station.

S. Purushothaman, who lives in Balakrishna Nagar in Velachery, said besides the building debris, even plastic and plaster of Paris waste are dumped at the sites. And the burning of the waste made it a health hazard.

Advertising

Advertising

The residents want the Greater Chennai Corporation to take steps to prevent dumping of construction debris and burning of plastic waste.