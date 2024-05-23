Station service road in Velachery becoming hotspot for dumping construction debris

The station service road in Velachery is again becoming a spot for dumping construction debris.

The road running parallel to the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Velachery to Taramani via Perungudi is being used by thousands of vehicles to reach the Information Technology corridor of Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

Formed by the Southern Railway it also links the IT corridor with the southern arm of the Inner Ring Road extension providing easy access to the motorists of Madipakkam, Palavanthangal and Nanganallur. The road is also used by hundreds of morning and evening walkers. However, construction debris and garbage are dumped on the margin of the road during night time.

S. Dinakaran, a resident of Seshadripuram, pointed out that the garbage is being burnt regularly causing severe pollution in the locality. When complaints are made to Chennai Corporation, the local officials point out that the road belongs to the Southern Railway.

A senior official of the Adyar zone of Chennai Corporation said a few years ago similar complaints were received and to prevent the dumping of construction debris girders were installed at the entrances of road at Velachery and Taramani. But the girders were removed after complaints were received from residents about school buses and other heavy vehicles unable to access the road. The corporation official said steps would be taken to remove the debris in the coming weeks and a patrol team would be deputed for preventing dumping of debris.