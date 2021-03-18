Static surveillance team seizes 11.8 kg of gold in Velachery constituency

CHENNAI

18 March 2021 03:55 IST

Election officials have seized ₹84.14 lakh in cash, 24.54 kg of gold, 80.7 kg of silver, 1,175 kg gutkha and 5,700 kg rice after the announcement of the election.

A static surveillance team seized 11.8 kg of gold on Tuesday from a vehicle in the Velachery Assembly constituency.

According to a press release from the Chennai District Election Office, the materials seized in the 16 Assembly constituencies have been valued at ₹11.78 crore in the period from February 27 to March 16.

Election officials have seized ₹84.14 lakh in cash, 24.54 kg of gold, 80.7 kg of silver, 1,175 kg gutkha and 5,700 kg rice after the announcement of the election. The seized materials will be returned only after proper documents are submitted to the appellate authority.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the standard operating procedure, election officials have been directed to seize materials worth more than ₹10,000 and cash of ₹50,000. The cash will be remitted to the sub-treasury in the taluks. The Income Tax Department will also investigate cash or materials worth more than ₹10 lakh seized by the election officials.

Augmenting surveillanceA total of 48 flying squads and 48 static surveillance teams were formed on February 27 after the announcement of election in the city. The number of flying squads has grown to 144 since last week. In addition to flying squads, a total of 48 static surveillance teams have also been checking vehicles round the clock in the city.

District Election Office officials have conducted a meeting with banks, demanding information about unusual transactions ahead of elections.“The information about unusual transactions in banks will be shared this week,” an official said.