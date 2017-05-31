New cattle slaughter rules and their aftermath

States rights violated, say parties

In a joint statement, parties have alleged that Centre has violated democratic norms

After coming together for the cause of farmers, the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu led by the DMK have jointly condemned the notification of the Centre, banning sale of cattle in markets for slaughter, saying the order had violated the rights of the State governments.

“Livestocks are a state subject. In issuing a notification on behalf of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, the Centre has violated the democratic and Parliamentary norms,” said a statement issued by DMK working president M.K. Stalin, TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar, CPI(M) state secretary G. Ramakrishnan, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan, IUML leader Khader Mohideen and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah.

They said the ban had turned the lives of farmers upside down at a time when they were facing severe crisis due failure of monsoon.

“They may not be able to sell old cows and bulls that cannot be used for farm works. They will be forced to maintain these cows and bulls and it would eat into their regular income,” they said.

The leaders said the order would affect traders those who were in the trade of selling cattle and meat. “It will lead to thousands of people losing jobs. It will particularly affect Dalits and minorities,” they said.

