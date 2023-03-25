States must be given freedom to design their own educational policies, says K. Ponmudy

March 25, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

States must be given the right to come up with their own educational policies, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy said at a national conference organised by the Education Promotion Society of India (EPSI) in Chennai on Friday.

“In the National Education Policy (NEP), there are some good initiatives but there are also many that go against our State’s principles,” Mr. Ponmudy said. He requested T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), who was present at the conference, to take note of the merits of the two-language system and said that while students are free to study any language of their preference, there should not be any compulsion or imposition. Mr. Sitharam said AICTE’s translation of technical books has been successful. “We have translated engineering, polytechnic and other technical books into 13 languages, including Tamil,” he added. On ChatGPT, Mr. Sitharam said it cannot be a substitute for the mind. “It will only change the way we function.”

G. Viswanathan, president, EPSI and Founder-Chancellor, VIT, said India has a long way to go in increasing the number of students opting for higher education. “It means more institutions must come up and more financial support should be given,” he added.

Spending on education

As far as education is concerned, governments are not spending as much as they have to, pointed out Mr. Viswanathan. “Our long-time demand has been the allocation of 6% of the GDP for education,” he said, adding that even half of it has not been allocated this year. “Unless more students opt for higher education, economic growth cannot be achieved,” he said.

It was announced that M.R. Jayaram, vice-president, EPSI, and Chairman, M.S. Ramaiah Group of Institutions, would take over as the next president of EPSI. “We have 4,500 engineering colleges in the country. Around 14,50,000 students get in every year, but only 1,20,000 are employable. This is a bit shocking that about 90% of graduate engineers are unemployable,” Mr. Jayaraman said. The EPSI would deliberate on this challenge seriously, he added.