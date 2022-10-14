State’s fresh COVID-19 case count drops below 300 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 14, 2022 00:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh COVID-19 cases fell below the 300-mark in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. As many as 296 persons tested positive for the infection across the State, taking the total tally to 35,88,157.

There were no fresh cases in Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Theni and Tirupattur. In Chennai, 74 persons tested positive. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore logged 20 cases each. A total of 353 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to 35,45,820.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

There were a total of 4,289 persons under treatment in the State. This included 2,199 persons in Chennai, 234 in Coimbatore and 228 persons in Chengalpattu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app