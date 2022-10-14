Chennai

State’s fresh COVID-19 case count drops below 300 

Fresh COVID-19 cases fell below the 300-mark in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. As many as 296 persons tested positive for the infection across the State, taking the total tally to 35,88,157.

There were no fresh cases in Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Theni and Tirupattur. In Chennai, 74 persons tested positive. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore logged 20 cases each. A total of 353 persons were discharged after treatment, taking the total recoveries to 35,45,820.

There were a total of 4,289 persons under treatment in the State. This included 2,199 persons in Chennai, 234 in Coimbatore and 228 persons in Chengalpattu.


