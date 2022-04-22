State’s daily COVID-19 tally rises to 57

13 districts report fresh cases

Tamil Nadu’s daily COVID-19 case tally rose marginally to 57 on Friday. A majority of the fresh cases were reported in Chennai, with 37 persons testing positive for the infection and most of the cases being reported from the IIT-Madras cluster.

The number of districts that reported fresh cases also increased to 13. Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu reported five cases and Kancheepuram three. Madurai and Tirunelveli reported two cases each, while the remaining eight districts - Coimbatore, Erode, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Tiruppur - reported a single case each.

So far, a total of 34,53,447 cases have been recorded in the State, which continues to report nil deaths.

The active caseload saw a marginal rise to 286. Chennai accounted for a majority of the active cases, at 155. Chengalpattu followed with 40, while Coimbatore had 15 active cases.

Another 27 patients were discharged after treatment. The total number of recoveries so far stands at 34,15,136. A total of 18,006 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total to 6,60,18,119.

The State’s overall positivity rate was 0.3%. According to Thursday’s data, Chennai’s positivity rate was 0.8%.