State’s active caseload drops below 5,000

It logs 320 fresh infections, 3 deaths

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu’s active COVID-19 caseload dropped below 5,000. Presently, 4,437 persons were under treatment, of which only Chennai had a little over 1,000 active cases.

Fresh infections marginally fell to 320 in the State, taking the total number of cases reported so far to 34,50,041. Chennai logged 89 fresh cases, Coimbatore 45, Chengalpattu 36. While there were no fresh cases in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Theni and Tirupattur, there were fewer than 10 cases each in 26 districts. Among them, eight districts reported only one case.

Three persons succumbed to the infection– two in Chennai and one in Chengalpattu. So far, a total of 38,009 persons have died of COVID-19 in the State.

With the discharge of 946 persons, the total number of recoveries to date reached 34,07,595. Of the 4,437 active cases, Chennai accounted for 1,088, Coimbatore 607 and Chengalpattu 459. Three districts– Perambalur, Tenkasi and Tirupattur– had fewer than 10 active cases each.

As many as 52,851 samples were tested in the State.

Vaccination count

A total of 60,010 persons, including 18,581 persons aged 15-18 and 22,772 persons aged 18-44, were vaccinated on Wednesday. So far, government vaccination centres have registered a coverage of 9,69,05,935 persons.