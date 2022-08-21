State will urge Centre to expedite AIIMS work, says Health Minister

‘We will also ask for more COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Centre’

Special Correspondent VELLORE
August 21, 2022 22:36 IST

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspecting a special vaccination camp at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Sathuvachari in Vellore. 

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Saturday that the Tamil Nadu would highlight the need to speed up the construction of AIIMS in Madurai at a meeting scheduled next week with Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh L. Mandaviya.

Accompanied by Collector Kumaravel Pandian and Vellore Mayor Sujatha Anathakumar, Mr. Subramanian inspected special vaccination camps held at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Sathuvachari in the Vellore Corporation limits.  

On the sidelines, he said the State government would also request for the establishment of an AIIMS Medical College in Coimbatore and new medical colleges in Tirupattur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Mayiladuthurai, Tenkasi and Perambalur. “We will also ask for more COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Centre,” he said.

The Minister said round-the-clock surveillance on monkeypox and tomato fever was being mounted at airports and other points of entry.

On the COVID-19 vaccination, Mr. Subramanian said the first dose had been administered to 96.99% of the population aged above 18 and the second dosage to 89.5%. A total of 3.50 crore persons had to take the booster dose. The Health Department has a stock of 27 lakh doses.

Later, he inspected vaccination camps at Ambur, Jolarpet, Tirupattur and Ranipet. Collectors Amar Kushwaha and D. Bhaskara Pandian accompanied him during the inspection of the camps in Tirupattur and Ranipet districts.

