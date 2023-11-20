ADVERTISEMENT

State-wide protest staged against exclusion of differently abled women from Magalir Urimai Thittam

November 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Chennai

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers submit petitions to District Collectors over the issue

The Hindu Bureau

Protestors at the demonstration organised in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) held a State-wide protest on Monday urging the government to include them in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam.

Over 300 people gathered in Chennai and submitted a petition to the Collector. The scheme recognises the countless hours of unquantified efforts women have invested in both domestic responsibilities and external work. Qualified women heads of family would receive ₹1,000 per month. Introduced in September this year, over 1 crore women have received the benefits.

However, differently abled women, who already receive disability allowance from the government, were deemed ineligible for the scheme, leaving many disheartened. “Many have been denied the benefits owing to various reasons, including husbands receiving pension in the private sector, which could be as low as ₹200,” said Kumar, South Chennai District secretary of TARATDAC. Over 135 differently abled women were denied the benefits, and the Collector has promised to bring this to the notice of the officials concerned, he added.

“The disability allowance that the women get doesn’t even cover medical expenses. How can this be counted as the same. If the government pays no heed, this will turn into a vehement struggle,” said S. Namburajan, State vice-president, TARTADAC.

Protestors in districts have also submitted a petition to their respective Collectors regarding the issue. “This protest was just to bring the issue to the State government’s notice,” said Jayachandran, another member of the association.

