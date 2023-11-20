HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

State-wide protest staged against exclusion of differently abled women from Magalir Urimai Thittam

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers submit petitions to District Collectors over the issue

November 20, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Protestors at the demonstration organised in Chennai on Monday.

Protestors at the demonstration organised in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) held a State-wide protest on Monday urging the government to include them in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam.

Over 300 people gathered in Chennai and submitted a petition to the Collector. The scheme recognises the countless hours of unquantified efforts women have invested in both domestic responsibilities and external work. Qualified women heads of family would receive ₹1,000 per month. Introduced in September this year, over 1 crore women have received the benefits.

However, differently abled women, who already receive disability allowance from the government, were deemed ineligible for the scheme, leaving many disheartened. “Many have been denied the benefits owing to various reasons, including husbands receiving pension in the private sector, which could be as low as ₹200,” said Kumar, South Chennai District secretary of TARATDAC. Over 135 differently abled women were denied the benefits, and the Collector has promised to bring this to the notice of the officials concerned, he added.

“The disability allowance that the women get doesn’t even cover medical expenses. How can this be counted as the same. If the government pays no heed, this will turn into a vehement struggle,” said S. Namburajan, State vice-president, TARTADAC.

Protestors in districts have also submitted a petition to their respective Collectors regarding the issue. “This protest was just to bring the issue to the State government’s notice,” said Jayachandran, another member of the association.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.