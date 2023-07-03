State vaccine store gets an additional building with the capacity to hold 1 crore vaccines

July 03, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

An additional building with two walk-in coolers and two walk-in freezers has come up at the State vaccine store at the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine. Through this, an additional 1 crore vaccines can be stored.

On Monday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the additional building that has come up at a cost of ₹1.2 crore. The Minister also launched the Drug Distribution Management and Monitoring System (DDMS) and an e-Office extension for Deputy Directors of Health Services (DDHS) and block primary health centres (PHCs) on the occasion, according to a press release.

In Tamil Nadu, vaccines for immunisation are supplied by the Government of India through the Government Medical Stores Depot/manufacturer by air/road with a proper cold chain system. The vaccines are stored in the State vaccine store and then redistributed to the 10 regional vaccine stores. These are disbursed to the 46 district vaccine stores.

The DDMS would be set up during the current year to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines in all PHCs. The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation has created a web portal for the purpose. By using this, drug availability can be monitored throughout the State, health unit district level and in all PHCs.

Drug availability, especially for life-saving drugs, such as anti-rabies vaccine and snake anti-venom, can be monitored and ensured at all PHCs. Availability of non-communicable diseases drugs could also be monitored. The e-Office is a tool for conducting office procedures electronically. This was being extended to all DDHS offices and block PHCs.

Member of Legislative Assembly N. Ezhilan, Mission Director of National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam and others were present.

