ADVERTISEMENT

State Transport Department’s Safe Bus Operation Project brings down accidents and fatalities

Published - July 09, 2024 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The total number of fatalities has come down to 970 for 2023-24 compared to 1,000 in the 2022-23, registering a 12% decrease

The Hindu Bureau

The State Transport Department, which manages the eight State Transport Corporations (STCs), has been taking several measures on the technical and human resources fronts to reduce the number of accidents as well as fatalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The measures taken under the Safe Bus Operation Project have borne fruit, with the overall figures of accidents and fatalities decreasing in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23. 

A senior official of the department, sharing the figures for the eight STCs, including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), said the total number of accidents stood at 877 in 2023-24 compared to 906 in the previous year, resulting in a decrease of nearly 19%. Also, the total number of fatalities has come down to 970 for 2023-24 compared to 1,000 in the 2022-23, registering a 12% decrease.

The official said the accident preventive measures of the Safe Bus Operation Project included initiatives such as teaching yoga to drivers, giving incentives to drivers who had completed 10 years of service without causing any accidents, organising regular health and eye camps, and identifying drivers with alcohol addiction and admitting them to rehabilitation centres. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US