State Transport Department to operate 14,086 buses, including specials, for Deepavali

The State Transport Department would be operating a total of 14,086 buses from October 28 to October 29 on account of Deepavali festival.

Transport Minister S. Sivasankaran at a press meet held in the Secretariat on Monday, said a total of 14,086 buses, comprising regular and special buses, would be operated from the three bus termini around the city and would go to various parts of the State. Mr. Sivasankaran said that starting from October 28 to 30, a total of 11,176 buses of various State Transport corporations (STCs), including State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), would be operated from Kilambakkam, Koyambedu and Madhavaram bus terminuses. On October 28, a total of 2,792 (regular and special buses), a total of 4,217 buses on October 29 and 4,167 on October 30, would be operated.

The Transport Department has made arrangements for plying buses to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Tiruchi, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Sengottah, Thirunelveli, Coimbatore, Salem, Vandavasi, Polur, Thiruvannamalai, Kumbakonam, and Thanjavur, from the Kilambakkam bus terminus. For buses plying on the ECR and towards Kancheepuram, Vellore, Bengaluru and Thiruttani, buses would be operated from the Koyambedu bus terminus.

The Madhavaram bus terminus would operate buses to destinations of Andhra Pradesh proceeding via Ponneri, Uthukottai, and also buses to Tiruchi, Salem, Kumbakonam and Thiruvannamalai.

For the convenience of the passengers, a total of nine ticket booking counters would be operational with seven counters operating in Kilambakkam and two counters in Koyambedu.

Return journey plans

The Transport Department has similarly made arrangements for operating a total of 9,441 buses, including specials from various parts of the State, for the passengers to return Chennai from November 2 to November 4. In some parts of the State, a total of 3,405 buses would be operated.

Passengers can make complaints or enquire at these contact numbers — 9445014436, 18004256151, 044-24749002, 044-26280445, 044-26281611.

Special trains available

The Southern Railway has also announced special trains to be operated across the State and Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. A total of 44 special trains have been announced , including places such as Kochuveli-Nizamuddin, Chennai-Santragachi, Tambaram-Ramanathapuram, Tiruchi-Tambaram, Tambaram-Coimbatore and Coimbatore-Dhanbady.

The Indian Railways has announced the operation of 6,556 special trains throughout the country for passengers to celebrate Durga pooja, Deepavali and Chhath pooja, starting from October 1 to November 30.

