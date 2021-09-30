State Transport Corporation bus catches fire in Koyambedu

Aftermath: Firefighters training their hose on the bus that caught fire in Koyambedu on Wednesday.

CHENNAI

30 September 2021 01:16 IST

Passengers and crew escape unhurt

Passengers and the crew escaped unhurt when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus caught fire near the CMBT Metro station in Koyambedu on Wednesday.

At 10.45 a.m., smoke was noticed emanating from the engine of the bus from Tiruchi while it was heading towards Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus on 100 Feet Road. The driver, Kamalakannan, of Kallakurichi, stopped the vehicle and asked the 10 passengers to exit. As soon as they left, the bus went up in flames.

Police personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Personnel from the Fire and Rescue station in Ashok Nagar put out the fire. However, the bus was gutted. The police and transport authorities conducted an investigation into the cause of the fire.

