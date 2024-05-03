State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate launches new software for issuing pollution control certificate to vehicles

May 03, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The State Transport and Road Safety Commissionerate, to curb violations in the issuance of Pollution under control certificate (PUCC) through the pollution testing centres in the State, has launched an upgraded software application for issuing the certificates.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the commissionerate said the new software application, called PUCC 2.0 version, needs to be downloaded using the designated mobile number of the authorised testing centres, wherein the app would not work beyond 30 metres of the centre, owing to geo-fencing. This distance has been limited to prevent issuing of certificates in places other than the testing centres.

Further, the vehicle applying for PUCC has to upload two photographs showing the place and the vehicle registration number, along with pollution testing of vehicle and a video without which the software application would not accept or upload the certificate. The other highlight of the new software is that it would be able to record GPS-enabled photographs with latitude and longitude, to prevent issuance of PUCC to vehicles without being brought to the centre.

The transport and road safety commissionerate official said the measure to launch a new upgraded software application was done based on the Commissioner receiving complaints about the PUCC being issued without vehicles taken to the testing centres. The Commissioner had ordered the Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) to conduct inspection on April 13 during which several violations were found in more than 50 testing centres in the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.