State Tax Officer held in Chennai for receiving ₹5 lakh as bribe from trader

Officers of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption(DVAC) on Friday arrested a state tax officer while he was receiving ₹5 lakh from a trader.

Sources in DVAC said, a trader stated in his complaint that S. Selvakumar, State Tax Officer-Inspection unit, Intelligence-II, Greams Road, was demanding ₹5 lakh as advance bribe amount out of the total bribe amount of ₹20 lakh for not initiating any action on the failure of filing GST returns and for the failure of paying GST by his supplier who had already closed their businesses. The initial demand was ₹75 lakh. A case was registered on Thursday against Selvakumar, STO and an auditor Goplakrishnan, who mediated the demands.

On Friday, a trap was organised by the DVAC team and the accused Selvakumar was caught red-handed while reiterating his demand and accepting the bribe money of ₹5 lakh from the complainant in Vadapalani.