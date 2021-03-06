State Tax Officer held for receiving ₹5 lakh in bribe

Chennai

06 March 2021 01:37 IST

Officers of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday arrested a State tax officer while he was receiving ₹5 lakh from a trader.

Based on a complaint from a trader, sources from the DVAC said S. Selvakumar, State Tax Officer -Inspection unit, Intelligence-II, Greams Road, was demanding ₹5 lakh as an advance bribe out of a total bribe amount of ₹20 lakh for not initiating any action on the failure of filing GST returns and for the failure of paying GST by his supplier who already closed their businesses. The initial demand was ₹75 lakh. A case was registered on Thursday against Mr. Selvakumar, STO and one auditor Gopalkrishnan, who mediated the demand of Mr. Selvakumar.

On Friday, a probe was organised by a DVAC team, and the accused, Mr. Selvakumar, was caught red-handed while reiterating his demand and accepting bribe money of ₹5 lakh from the complainant near SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani.

Advertising

Advertising