TN sets up on-call therapeutic services for children with special needs

The Commissionerate for the Welfare of the Differently-abled in Tamil Nadu is facilitating on-call therapeutic services for children with special needs through phone and video calls during the ongoing lockdown.

“We have circulated posters with the numbers of our therapists from the State Resource-cum-Training Centre (SRTC) in K.K. Nagar. Parents and caregivers can either call our helplines or reach out to the therapists directly,” said Johny Tom Varghese, Director for the Welfare of the Differently-abled.

The Commissionerate recently launched a 24-hour whatsapp and video calling helpline for persons with speech and hearing impairment where they can interact through sign language at 97007-99993. In addition, a 24-hour Toll Free Helpline for persons with disabilities and Senior Citizens is being operated at 18004250111

Mr. Varghese further said that they were also tying up with resource persons and therapists from early intervention centres in the city, to provide these on-call therapeutic services.

Sheeba Ananth, a speech therapist and audiologist from the SRTC in K.K. Nagar, said that parents might have concerns about a long break in therapy for children with special needs owing to the lockdown. “We’re expecting parents and caregivers to call in with queries about how they can continue therapy or keep the children occupied at home. Taking this forward, we plan to collate district-wise information of therapists, special educators and other resource persons whom we can connect the parents to,” she added.

The on-call therapeutic services for children with special needs can be reached at 99408-59017 and 98412-80245.

Schools and centres for children with special needs in the city have been reaching out to their parents and caregivers as well. Kavitha Krishnamoorthy, co-Ddrector, The CanBridge Academy, said that for children and young adults with autism, it is important to establish a routine when they’re at home as well.

“Since our students come to our centre every day, being stuck at home and the absence of a routine might make them anxious. We’ve asked the parents to ensure that a routine is in place which involves them doing the things they like as well as learning some essential skills as they have, in the academy,” she said.