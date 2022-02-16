State sees marginal dip in fresh COVID-19 infections

February 16, 2022 21:23 IST

1,310 fresh cases logged; 10 succumbed to the virus on Wednesday

There was a marginal dip in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu as 1,310 persons tested positive on Wednesday. Chennai’s daily tally fell below 300, while 10 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

Only Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu continued to report over 100 cases of COVID-19. While 296 persons tested positive for the infection in Chennai, Coimbatore logged 227 and Chengalpattu 110.

Erode logged 77 cases, Tiruppur 66, Salem 52 and Tiruvallur 46. With this, the State’s overall tally of cases touched 34,40,531.

A total of 10 persons succumbed to the infection in the State, taking the overall toll to 37,956. Only five districts reported deaths due to the virus, of which Salem logged four, and Chennai and Erode reported two each.

As many as 5,374 persons were discharged after treatment. The recoveries so far stood at 33,75,281. A total of 27,294 persons were presently under treatment. Chennai’s active caseload dropped below 5,000 with 4,600 persons currently under treatment. There were 4,123 active cases in Coimbatore and 2,170 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 85,579 samples were tested, taking the number of samples tested to date to 6,35,63,087. A private laboratory, Agam Diagnostics, Coimbatore, was approved for COVID-19 testing. As of date, there are 265 private testing facilities and 69 government laboratories in the State.

Vaccination count

A total of 77,256 persons were vaccinated in the State on Wednesday, taking the total coverage of government vaccination centres to 9,55,72,621. Among those who received the jab were 11,220 children of the 15-18 age group, 37,633 persons of the 18-44 age group, 16,080 persons of the 45-59 age group and 11,088 senior citizens.