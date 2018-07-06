State seeks to fix flaws in Landlords and Tenants Act

The State government on Thursday sought to bring in legislation amending the provisions regulating the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants.

Key aspects of the amendment include doing away with discriminatory provisions against women in the Act.

Besides, tenants will not be able to grab property belonging to minors and ‘persons of unsound mind’. And, normal civil courts will not have the authority to hear and decide on tenancy agreements.

All tenancy agreements between the landlord and the tenant will have to be registered with the rent authority, which will be appointed by the District Collector.

The Bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act, 2017 was introduced in the Assembly on Thursday. The State government enacted the legislation in 2017 based on the Model Tenancy Act, 2015, sent by the Government of India. But the Act has not yet been brought into force. Subsequently, the Government of India sent another Model Tenancy Act, 2017, which is substantially different from the earlier Act of 2015. Hence, in order to make provisions in tune with the Model Tenancy Act, 2017, the State government decided to amend the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act, 2017.

According to the amendment of Section 6 of the Act, discriminatory provisions against women family members (daughters and daughters-in-law) of the tenant have been removed. In the event of the death of a tenant, the right of tenancy of residential and non-residential premises shall devolve for the remaining period of tenancy on his successors-in-interest.

The amendment brings sub-leases and sub-rent within the ambit of the tenancy agreement. The sub-lessee will also have to comply with the provisions of the Act.

“Many landlords have been unable to evict tenants who have been given the property on sub-rent or sub-lease. The amendment empowers the landlord,” said an official.