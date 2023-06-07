State seeks release of Krishna water till October by Andhra Pradesh

June 07, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has sought release of the Krishna water to be continued till October to fill major reservoirs that supply drinking water to Chennai.

The five reservoirs, including the Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai, have a combined storage of 6.82 tmcft., which is 58% of their capacity, as on Wednesday. Officials said the available resources in the lakes, which contribute a major share of the supply, would last another six months.

“We have received 500 mcft of Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh since May 3. We have requested the authorities of that State to continue the supply as we are due for next spell between July and October,” said an official.

Water is being transferred from Poondi to Chembarambakkam reservoir through the link canal.

The department expects to receive a minimum of 2 tmcft. of Krishna water by July end. This would help maintain the daily water supply this year and avert water scarcity. If the supply continues till the onset of northeast monsoon, Chennai may have assured supply of another 4 to 5 tmcft of water.

Of the 1,038.80 million litres a day (mld) supplied by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), nearly 988.83 mld is being provided to domestic consumers in the city and added areas.

Lining work

Meanwhile, the department has completed about 40% of the work to improve the feeder canal that links water flow between Poondi and Red Hills reservoirs. As of now, water transfer from Poondi to Red Hills reservoir has been stopped to in view of the work. Besides removing sedimentation and improving inlets, lining is being provided in the 2-km portion of the canal.

After the ₹19-crore project is completed, the canal’s carrying capacity of up to 3,000 cusecs would be restored. Though built in 1983, no major improvement work was carried out in the waterway. Only the initial portion of it had concrete lining and the remaining had been designed as an earthen channel.

The project to be executed in phases would ensure that there was no seepage loss and streamline heavy flow in the canal, the officials added.